Jennifer Aniston reminds fans of Matthew Perry with heartfelt Christmas wish

Jennifer Aniston has penned a sweet Christmas message for fans, that reminded them of Matthew Perry.
On Monday, December 23, the renowned actress posted a throwback clip from Friends iconic scene and penned a touching message.
Jennifer captioned the post, “Happy Christmas Eve Eve everyone! Wishing all a safe and joyful holiday filled with loads of love and laughter!”
Friends stars Jennifer as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller
In the shared clip, the entire main cast can be seen celebrating Christmas eve.
A fan commented under the video, “Man this reminds of Matthew and the bond they all shared together on set. It must be hard for her to celebrate Christmas without iconic Chandler.”
Another wrote, “I’m missing Matthew now. Seems like yesterday when I found out that he died while taking SAT.”
“Wishing you and your family happy Christmas Eve from the bottom of my heart,” a third noted.
For those unversed, Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023.