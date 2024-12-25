Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post

Dua Lipa brings boyfriend Callum Turner “home” for the Christmas season.
The New Rules hitmaker posted a holiday carousel featuring her beau.
On Tuesday night, Dua dropped multiple pictures on Instagram and penned, “home for the holidays (heart emoji) sending you all so much love.”
In the first frame, she can be seen sitting on a chair wearing a brown leather jacket and cozy boots.
Another post featured Dua and Callum cozying up in a car, as the Levitating crooner donned a green muffler and black shades.
Dua looked matchless in the second snap, in which she is rocking a furry outerwear.
A fan commented, “I love the way you slid your boyfriend in the dump like we won’t notice lol.”
“Dua and Callum are literally my couple goals, their face cards never decline,” the third noted.
Another wrote, “Marry Christmas in advance my favourite Idol, I cannot wait to you see in person on Optimism tour..soo excited sending you lots of love.”
Additionally, she also added a clip from her Radical Optimism Tour.
The mega successful tour started in Singapore on November 5, 2024, and is set to conclude in Seattle on 16 October 2025.