Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has spilled the beans on her adorable annual Christmas tradition which she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy, and their neighbors.
The Dark Horse singer took to the stage in London on Wednesday night for the filming of her ITV concert special, Night of a Lifetime.
During the show, Perry revealed that every year on Christmas Eve, she dresses up as the Grinch and goes caroling with her family to their neighbors' houses in Montecito, California.
“We are going to be at home and do something we do every year which is we rent a trolley and we dress up to go to all the neighbours houses in my hometown,” she told the audience.
Perry further added, “I dress up as the Grinch, which I got us from Amazon, and we go caroling, I don't know if anyone will know its be but yeah we go round people’s houses caroling.”
“Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I'm dressed like The Grinch and it's going to be super fun,” she expressed.
To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live near Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Montecito, California.
The singer and actor were also invited by the Duke and Duchess at their daughter Princess Lilibet’s third birthday.