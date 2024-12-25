Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey

Justin Bieber is ringing in the Christmas Day with a joyful photo dump!
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 25, the All I Want for Christmas is You hitmaker shared a carousel of photos to celebrate the joyous holiday.
Alongside the snaps, the singer penned a wish for his 295 million fans in the caption writing, “MERRY CHRISTMAS.”
The first slide of the carousel featured a black-and-white photo of the Peaches singer who looked dapper in a cozy ensemble with his eyes covered with sunglasses and head with a warm beanie.
In the second slide was an image of an unidentified boy, while the third slide showcased a beautiful woodpecker on a tall tree.
The fun carousel then continued to feature a snowy scenic place, whereas the fifth snap showed a couple of beautifully adorned garlands featuring lights glimmering from above, arrange on a dim-lit ceiling.
Soon after the singer dropped the snaps, his ardent fans quickly filled the post with their gushing reactions and heartwarming wishes.
"Merry Christmas from my family to yours. have an amazing time,” wished one.
Another reacted, “Wowwwwwwww I love it.”
A third penned, “Merry merry merry Christmas!!! love from my family to yours.”
However, it is worth noting that the Baby singer’s son Jack and wife Hailey Bieber were nowhere to be seen in the slew of photos, even though this marks his son’s first ever Christmas after birth.