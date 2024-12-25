Entertainment

Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey

The ‘Peaches’ crooner celebrated his first Christmas after the birth of his and Hailey Bieber’s son Jack Blues Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey
Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey

Justin Bieber is ringing in the Christmas Day with a joyful photo dump!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 25, the All I Want for Christmas is You hitmaker shared a carousel of photos to celebrate the joyous holiday.

Alongside the snaps, the singer penned a wish for his 295 million fans in the caption writing, “MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

The first slide of the carousel featured a black-and-white photo of the Peaches singer who looked dapper in a cozy ensemble with his eyes covered with sunglasses and head with a warm beanie.

In the second slide was an image of an unidentified boy, while the third slide showcased a beautiful woodpecker on a tall tree.

The fun carousel then continued to feature a snowy scenic place, whereas the fifth snap showed a couple of beautifully adorned garlands featuring lights glimmering from above, arrange on a dim-lit ceiling.




Soon after the singer dropped the snaps, his ardent fans quickly filled the post with their gushing reactions and heartwarming wishes.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours. have an amazing time,” wished one.

Another reacted, “Wowwwwwwww I love it.”

A third penned, “Merry merry merry Christmas!!! love from my family to yours.”

However, it is worth noting that the Baby singer’s son Jack and wife Hailey Bieber were nowhere to be seen in the slew of photos, even though this marks his son’s first ever Christmas after birth.

Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year

Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey

Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast

King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast
Kourtney Kardashian pens adorable birthday wish for step-daughter: 'Blessing to my life'
Kourtney Kardashian pens adorable birthday wish for step-daughter: 'Blessing to my life'
Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Day game?
Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Day game?
Nicola Coughlin gets festive on ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set
Nicola Coughlin gets festive on ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set
Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason
Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED