Royal

King Charles makes much anticipated Christmas speech

King spoke of the devastating effects of conflict in the Middle East, Central Europe and Africa

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
King Charles delivers a Christmas message as he hope for peace across the Commonwealth.
King Charles delivered his Christmas Broadcast today, addressing pressing global conflicts and their impact on communities worldwide.

In his message, the King spoke of the devastating effects of conflict in the Middle East, Central Europe, Africa and elsewhere continue to pose daily threats to people's lives and livelihoods.

The monarch reflected that while previous commemorations allowed people to think such tragic events were rare in the modern era, today's reality presents a different picture.


"Earlier this year, as we commemorated the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, The Queen and I had the enormous privilege of meeting, once again, the remarkable veterans of that very special generation who gave of themselves so courageously, on behalf of us all. 

"Listening to these once-young Service men and women touched us deeply as they spoke of their comrades, drawn from across the Commonwealth, who never returned and who now rest peacefully where they made the ultimate sacrifice.

"But, on this Christmas Day, we cannot help but think of those for whom the devastating effects of conflict - in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere - pose a daily threat to so many people’s lives and livelihoods.

"We also think of the humanitarian organisations working tirelessly to bring vital relief.

"Across the Commonwealth, we are held together by a willingness to listen to each other, to learn from one another and to find just how much we have in common.

"And so it is with this in mind that I wish you, and all those you love, a most joyful and peaceful Christmas."

