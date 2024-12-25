Entertainment

Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death

The 'Batwoman' actress, Ruby Rose shared the news of her dad passing on Monday via Instagram story

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death

Ruby Rose took a trip down memory lane as she grieves her father passing.

On Christmas, the Orange is the New Black actress turned to Instagram with carousal of her father’s pictures from his young years with a caption that mirrored the relationship she shared with him.

“R.I.P and Merry Christmas Dad. I am glad we reconnected a few years ago, not because you had changed all that much, not because it brought me all that much joy, it’s actually been very hard. You know that” the actress began in her post.

She continued the note, “You were very hard. I cut you off twice in that time lol. Once for a year. Although that was because of your brother. But our last emails, the ones right before you died. They were kind emails and I’m glad.”

Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death

“I found it very hard to hear about what happened to you as a child. What happened to all of your siblings at the hands of St Augustine’s and other orphanages and boys homes in Melbourne. Brother Houston I hope you rot in jail” she wrote about her father traumatic childhood.

The Doorman actress added, “None of this undoes the abuse I incurred down the line, but it helped me understand you. To try to understand you was to love you. R.I.P dad I’m very sorry no one protected you. I’m very sorry life was not so much more. I’m devastated really. You’re probably blown away by how sad I am. If you can see me.”

Ruby Rose concluded her post with some heartwarming words, “P.s I don’t think you ever really said sorry. Not really. You didn’t know where to begin, but I forgave you. And I still do. Love u.”

Any details surrounding her father’s passing, including the cause was not revealed.

Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true

Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years

Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut

Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
King Charles follows in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle footsteps

King Charles follows in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle footsteps
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks