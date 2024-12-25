Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death

Ruby Rose took a trip down memory lane as she grieves her father passing.
On Christmas, the Orange is the New Black actress turned to Instagram with carousal of her father’s pictures from his young years with a caption that mirrored the relationship she shared with him.
“R.I.P and Merry Christmas Dad. I am glad we reconnected a few years ago, not because you had changed all that much, not because it brought me all that much joy, it’s actually been very hard. You know that” the actress began in her post.
She continued the note, “You were very hard. I cut you off twice in that time lol. Once for a year. Although that was because of your brother. But our last emails, the ones right before you died. They were kind emails and I’m glad.”
“I found it very hard to hear about what happened to you as a child. What happened to all of your siblings at the hands of St Augustine’s and other orphanages and boys homes in Melbourne. Brother Houston I hope you rot in jail” she wrote about her father traumatic childhood.
The Doorman actress added, “None of this undoes the abuse I incurred down the line, but it helped me understand you. To try to understand you was to love you. R.I.P dad I’m very sorry no one protected you. I’m very sorry life was not so much more. I’m devastated really. You’re probably blown away by how sad I am. If you can see me.”
Ruby Rose concluded her post with some heartwarming words, “P.s I don’t think you ever really said sorry. Not really. You didn’t know where to begin, but I forgave you. And I still do. Love u.”
Any details surrounding her father’s passing, including the cause was not revealed.