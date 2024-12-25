Entertainment

Ben Affleck buys touching gift for ex Jennifer Lopez on Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted meeting at a Los Angeles club

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Ben Affleck buys touching gift for ex Jennifer Lopez on Christmas
Ben Affleck buys touching gift for ex Jennifer Lopez on Christmas

Ben Affleck’s feelings for estranged wife Jennifer Lopez still seem strong!

Just a few days after the former couple were spotted meeting at Soho House in West Hollywood, California, it has now been revealed that the Argo actor has spent quite some time purchasing a sentimental Christmas gift for JLo.

Revealing about the gift, an insider told Page Six that the 52-year-old American actor has “purchased an autographed Marlon Brando book” for the Unstoppable actress.

Meanwhile, Louis Jason, the owner of Mystery Pier Books located on Sunset Blvd, told that Affleck picked “a few books” from his store.

“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a tipster unveiled, adding, “The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well.”

The source also stated, “It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”

Moreover, a separate insider has revealed to the outlet that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez want to stay “connected” amid their divorce.

Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii

Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii
Japan takes huge step to meet increasing electricity demand

Japan takes huge step to meet increasing electricity demand
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake take 'Elf on the Shelf' to new heights with hilarious antics

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake take 'Elf on the Shelf' to new heights with hilarious antics
Top Christmas songs to play on repeat this festive season

Top Christmas songs to play on repeat this festive season
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake take 'Elf on the Shelf' to new heights with hilarious antics
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake take 'Elf on the Shelf' to new heights with hilarious antics
Top Christmas songs to play on repeat this festive season
Top Christmas songs to play on repeat this festive season
Kim Kardashian continues ex Kanye West's Christmas tradition with his pianist
Kim Kardashian continues ex Kanye West's Christmas tradition with his pianist
Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom
Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey
Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey
Kourtney Kardashian pens adorable birthday wish for step-daughter: 'Blessing to my life'
Kourtney Kardashian pens adorable birthday wish for step-daughter: 'Blessing to my life'
Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Day game?
Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Day game?
Nicola Coughlin gets festive on ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set
Nicola Coughlin gets festive on ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set
Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason
Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts