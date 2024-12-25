Ben Affleck buys touching gift for ex Jennifer Lopez on Christmas

Ben Affleck’s feelings for estranged wife Jennifer Lopez still seem strong!
Just a few days after the former couple were spotted meeting at Soho House in West Hollywood, California, it has now been revealed that the Argo actor has spent quite some time purchasing a sentimental Christmas gift for JLo.
Revealing about the gift, an insider told Page Six that the 52-year-old American actor has “purchased an autographed Marlon Brando book” for the Unstoppable actress.
Meanwhile, Louis Jason, the owner of Mystery Pier Books located on Sunset Blvd, told that Affleck picked “a few books” from his store.
“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a tipster unveiled, adding, “The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well.”
The source also stated, “It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”
Moreover, a separate insider has revealed to the outlet that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez want to stay “connected” amid their divorce.