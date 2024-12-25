Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts

Kylie Jenner has received a “sweet” and “thoughtful” gift from her new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
The Dune actor went one step ahead and even got surprise gifts for the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s kids: daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.
A source told TMZ, “They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights. The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together.”
The insider added, “Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful. Kylie and Timothée are both going to be with their families for Christmas, but they’re going to stay connected despite being apart.”
Kylie, 27, and Timothée, 28, will reportedly not steps the Christmas Day together this year but “they made sure to celebrate beforehand and even exchanged some gifts.”
The lovebirds seemingly “plans on FaceTiming, texting and calling” throughout the holiday.
As per reports, the couple first met in January 2023 and they later started dating in April 17, 2023.