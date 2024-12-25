Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts

Kylie Jenner and her kids receive ‘sweet’ Christmas gift from boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts

Kylie Jenner has received a “sweet” and “thoughtful” gift from her new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune actor went one step ahead and even got surprise gifts for the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s kids: daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

A source told TMZ, “They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights. The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together.”

The insider added, “Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful. Kylie and Timothée are both going to be with their families for Christmas, but they’re going to stay connected despite being apart.”

Kylie, 27, and Timothée, 28, will reportedly not steps the Christmas Day together this year but “they made sure to celebrate beforehand and even exchanged some gifts.”

The lovebirds seemingly “plans on FaceTiming, texting and calling” throughout the holiday.

As per reports, the couple first met in January 2023 and they later started dating in April 17, 2023.

Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama

Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts

Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas

Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge

Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks
Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season
Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit