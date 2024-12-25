Ananya Panday makes surprising confession about new milestone

Ananya Panday has shared a thrilling news with her fandom in latest confession.
The Call Me Bae actress revealed that she will be embarrassing on a fashion journey at New York Institute of Fashion.
On Tuesday night, December 24, Ananya posted a dazzling picture of herself and penned a heartfelt note on a milestone.
She captioned the post, “Thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with #NIFGlobal (New York Institute of Fashion) @nifglobal.corporate as a Style Icon.”
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star further wrote, “Celebrating the art of creativity, innovation, and global fashion. Here’s to redefining style and shaping the future of design ! #FashionForward #NIFGlobal #StyleRedefined #ad #paidpartnership.”
Ananya donned a gorgeous long while blazer with flower patches all over it.
She finished the chic look with a sleek bun and adorable earrings.
A fan commented, “Soo happy for you Bae, keep on shining and making us proud! And all the best of luck for future.”
Another wrote, “Ananya I’m so proud of you, sending you well wishes and virtual hugs on this journey.”
“Lezzgoo Queeenn, this is how you rockkkk (heart emoji).”
On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shankara alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.