Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan show sheer strength after emotional 2025  

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
As the New Year is around the corner, Bollywood's superstars, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, have reflected on sheer strength after facing a difficult year. 

The Jab We Met actress sat down with her life partner to reflect on the highlights of their "difficult" and crazy 2025, before welcoming the New Year. 

On Wednesday, December 31, Kareena turned to her official Instagram account to share with her fans how grateful she and Saif are after dealing with an emotional year.

"As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year we walked this far . 2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families," the mom-of-two stated in the caption.

She emotionally penned, "But we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed, and now we are here. 2025 taught us that human nature is fearless; love will conquer all."

"And that children are braver than we think. We want to thank our fans, our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us and above all, the lord almighty," the 45-year-old Indian actress concluded her post.

For those unaware, earlier this year, Kareena and Saif, who got married in 2012, had faced an incident after an unidentified intruder barged into their residence in India.

In resistance, the actor survived several knife stabs on his back. 

