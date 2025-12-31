Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan

Actor Jiya Shankar has finally responded to the ongoing dating rumours with famous YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, putting an end to all the relationship rumours.
On December 30, the 30-year-old took to Instagram story to share a photo of herself with an unidentified man kissing her on the forehead, clarifying that both of them only maintain a professional association.
Jiya captioned the post, “Lets leave false rumours in 2025!”
All the speculations started after an entertainment page shared a post suggesting the marriage of Jiya and Abhishek. The post congratulated the duo and indicated an engagement, triggering reactions from fans.
Notably, this is not the first time Jiya has had to respond to these speculations. After her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a music video collaboration with Abhishek last year, the actress denied dating rumours with Abhishek, clarifying that they shared a strong friendship bond and are no longer even in touch.
For those unversed, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a music video.
Ending all the rumours, Jiya reiterated that there is no relationship, no engagement, and no wedding on the cards, urging people not to confuse social media speculation with reality.