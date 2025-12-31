Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a music video

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan
Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan

Actor Jiya Shankar has finally responded to the ongoing dating rumours with famous YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, putting an end to all the relationship rumours.

On December 30, the 30-year-old took to Instagram story to share a photo of herself with an unidentified man kissing her on the forehead, clarifying that both of them only maintain a professional association.

Jiya captioned the post, “Lets leave false rumours in 2025!”

Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan

All the speculations started after an entertainment page shared a post suggesting the marriage of Jiya and Abhishek. The post congratulated the duo and indicated an engagement, triggering reactions from fans.

Notably, this is not the first time Jiya has had to respond to these speculations. After her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a music video collaboration with Abhishek last year, the actress denied dating rumours with Abhishek, clarifying that they shared a strong friendship bond and are no longer even in touch.

For those unversed, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a music video.

Ending all the rumours, Jiya reiterated that there is no relationship, no engagement, and no wedding on the cards, urging people not to confuse social media speculation with reality.

Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin

Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin
Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon
Kiara Advani wraps 2025 with never-seen-before snaps, calls it 'a year of firsts'

Kiara Advani wraps 2025 with never-seen-before snaps, calls it 'a year of firsts'
Akshaye Khanna hit with serious claims after 'Drishyam 3' exit

Akshaye Khanna hit with serious claims after 'Drishyam 3' exit
Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends

Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends
'Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan shares candid take on 'Dhurandhar'

'Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan shares candid take on 'Dhurandhar'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys dreamy Portugal getaway with husband Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys dreamy Portugal getaway with husband Raj Nidimoru
'Drishyam 3' actor Mohanlal's mom Santhakumari dies at age of 90

'Drishyam 3' actor Mohanlal's mom Santhakumari dies at age of 90
Bobby Deol tearfully remembers late father Dharmendra at 'Ikkis' premiere

Bobby Deol tearfully remembers late father Dharmendra at 'Ikkis' premiere
Malaika Arora makes candid admission on divorce: 'I have no regrets'

Malaika Arora makes candid admission on divorce: 'I have no regrets'
Mishi Khan takes subtle swipe at Imad Wasim after his split announcement

Mishi Khan takes subtle swipe at Imad Wasim after his split announcement

Sanjay Dutt wins praise for nailing ghostly villain in ‘Raja Saab 2.0’ trailer

Sanjay Dutt wins praise for nailing ghostly villain in ‘Raja Saab 2.0’ trailer

Popular News

Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin

Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin
54 minutes ago
Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access

Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access
8 minutes ago
Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon

Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon
2 hours ago