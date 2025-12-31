Amitabh Bachchan remembers late co-star Dharmendra after 'Ikkis' premiere  

Trending
Amitabh Bachchan has reflected on his unspoken bond with his late co-star, Dharmendra, after the premiere of his new film in India. 

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the renowned Indian superstar shared his delightful working experience with the late actor, who tragically passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025. 

While hosting his guests, Sriram Raghavan, who was promoting their new film Ikkis, also starring Dharmendra, Amitabh revealed the strength of the late actor who once lifted him on the set of the superhit film, Sholay.  

"Ikkis is the last precious film that the great actor Dharmendra did for his millions of fans. An actor wants to practice his craft till his last breath, and my friend Dharmendra Deol did the same. He was not just a person; he was a feeling. And a feeling never leaves you," the 83-year-old actor noted.

She continued, "I am very blessed that he worked on my film and his last film. I think he is extraordinary in it, I am very lucky because I had the maximum scenes with him. When he was on set, I never felt that I was with such a big star. It always felt like he was a part of the family." 

Ikkis is slated for release on January 1, 2026.  

