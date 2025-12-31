Sunny Deol honours late father Dharmendra ahead of ‘Ikkis’ release

Trending
Sunny Deol has paid a heartwarming tribute to his late father, Dharmendra, ahead of Ikkis release.

On Wednesday, December 31, the Indian actor took to social media and honoured his father, who recently passed away.

Sunny wrote, “Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute - his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him.”

The Gadar 2 star added, “For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does - forever.”

Fans were moved by the heartwarming tribute of Sunny for his late dad.

Ikkis is Dharmendra’s last film, which is set to release on January 1, 2026.

For the unversed, the late actor played the role of second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal’s father, ML Khetarpal. The film also features Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Border 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

To note, Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89.

