Ramsha Khan steps away from 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' after Bilal Abbas joins cast 

Ramsha Khan has seemingly stepped away from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu after Bilal Abbas Khan joined the cast.
The ongoing Pakistani drama, which has become the most-watched television series across the country, has sparked a controversy regarding its casting.
In an old interview, drama director, Musaddiq Malek, revealed that Hania Aamir, who is currently playing the character as Dr. Ayra alongside Bilal Abbas Khan in the program, was not the first choice.
"I am currently working on my next project, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which I am going to start soon after going to Karachi. I can tell you that Ramsha Khan is playing the main lead, and it has been written by Radain Shah. It is beautifully written, I must say," the Habs filmmaker added.
As the bombshell conversation of Malek garnered attention on social media, one of the netizens quickly rushed to the comment section to claim that Ramsha left the project after learning that her ex-boyfriend, Bilal Abbas Khan, had been onboarded for the main lead.
A fan, whose username is Abdul Mumeet, said, "Ramsha was offered the role before as she was expecting Ahad Raza Mir to play the character of Kamyar in Meri Zindagi, which eventually was offered to Bilal Abbas Khan, after Ahad refused to do."
The fans are assuming Ramsha Khan left the project due to her estrangement with Bilal Abbas Khan after they parted ways in 2022.
Despite the romance rumors, neither Ramsha nor Bilal have confirmed their relationship publicly.