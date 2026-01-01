Trending
Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026

The ‘Jama Taqseem’ actress radiates glow in stunning new photos as she rings in New Year 2026

Mawra Hocane is welcoming the new year with excitement and hope!

In a sweet post shared on Thursday, January 1, the Jama Taqseem actress dropped a carousel of stunning photos as she welcomed the new year 2026.

While “emotionally” bidding farewell to 2025, the 33-year-old Pakistani diva expressed excitement for 2026, noting that she is “looking forward” to it and know it will be her “best year yet.”

“Last sun down of 2025… this year has been so incredible… been about the insane outpouring of love… personally.. professionally.. in every possible way… it started with our wedding and coming to an end with my heart’s wedding… couldn’t be more emotional,” she captioned.

The Jafaa actress continued, “But I wouldn’t have any of it any other way… hi 2026… im so so looking forward to you… I know you’ll be my best year yet… InshaAllah.”

In the gallery, Mawra posted a series of mesmerizing snaps from who appeared to be her friend’s wedding ceremony.

With minimal and rosy makeup that enhanced her features, the Sanam Teri Kasam starlet captivated in a traditional yellow ensemble featuring silver embroidery and laces.

She accessorized with a couple of gold and silver rings, statement necklace, earrings, and maang tikka.

The actress shared in the caption that the beautiful dress belongs to her mother-in-law, writing, “my MIL’s jora from her mayoon.. waiting for me 30 years.”

Mawra Hocane tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani on February 5, 2025, in Lahore, Pakistan.

