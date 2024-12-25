Prince William confesses skipping key Christmas tradition

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • December 25, 2024
Prince William has made an unexpected confession about a key Christmas tradition that he skips.

The Prince of Wales, 42, attended a party for the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment earlier this month and gave Christmas presents to children and families.

As per Hello!, the future king admitted to a royal fan that he does not wear Christmas sweaters.

At the event, a 14-year-old Dylan Potter told William that he was wearing two festive Christmas sweaters

To which, the Prince of Wales replied, “Some people don’t even own one.”

He pointed across the room at his new equerry, Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds, and added, “I didn’t know. You see that guy in the jacket? It’s his fault, and I will be having a word.”

Recently, Princes and wife Kate Middleton, 42, and their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, took part in the traditional Christmas Day walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene.

The royal couple will celebrate the big holiday with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

