Princess Kate's 'radiant dimpled smile' marks heartfelt Christmas return

The Princess of Wales made a heartfelt appearance at the royal family's Christmas Day church service, radiating joy and gratitude as she joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals.
Walking alongside Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate appeared in high spirits, receiving an outpouring of affection from the public, including gifts and flowers.
This Christmas marks a particularly poignant one for the Wales family after a challenging year, during which Kate faced a personal health battle and underwent chemotherapy treatment.
Despite these difficulties, the Princess displayed a genuine and warm smile, which body language expert Judi James described as "authentic and full of joy."
Kate's simple beret allowed her expressions to shine, reflecting her gratitude for being part of the festive gathering.
The Wales family showcased their close bond and strong teamwork, which James noted made them appear as an "almost seamless royal unit."
Other royals in attendance included Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Mike and Zara Tindall with their children, and a pregnant Princess Beatrice, who walked with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie.
King Charles and Queen Camilla led the family to the church, continuing the cherished royal tradition at Sandringham, which drew warm cheers from the gathered crowd.