Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles as he leads Royal family Christmas Walk

Royal Family reunites for Christmas Service at Sandringham, where they spends the holiday each December

  • December 25, 2024
Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton were all smiles as they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on Christmas Day for the annual church service.

The British royal family gathered at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate, where they spends the holiday each December.

King Charles led the Royal Family to church for their traditional Christmas Day service alongside Queen Camilla.

The royal couple was followed by Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.


Besides them, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, their children Lady Louise Windsor, 21, James, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips and their families were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie were notably absent from the event.

After the church service, King Charles and Queen Camilla will host their family members for a traditional turkey lunch at Sandringham House.

