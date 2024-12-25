Royal

Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton dropped a surprise message from 'incredible sister' on Christmas

  • December 25, 2024
Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton shared a sweet message from his sister on Christmas.

Taking to his Instagram account on Christmas Eve, James shared a surprise card from Christmas Carol Service, which was hosted by Princess Kate at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

The card featured a beautiful illustration of togetherness, along with this year's Christmas Carol theme, "How did I help?", "You were by my side, which was everything."

Alongside the card, James penned a heartfelt message from the future queen, "At Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light."

"A very powerful message from my incredible sister at special time of the year," he mentioned.

James Middleton further wished, "Merry Christmas to you all."

Soon after James shared the Christmas Carol Service card and message, fans flooded the comments section with sweet wishes for Catherine.

One user commented, "It really is a beautiful message, your sister is an incredible woman and loved by the entire world! Thank you for always being there for her! I hope you will all have a wonderful Christmas."

Another noted, "Thank you to Kate, who always inspires us, and thank you to you. You are a wonderful family. Merry Christmas!"

