Taylor Swift’s reason for skipping Travis Kelce’s Christmas Day game revealed

Taylor Swift spent Christmas Day apart from her boyfriend Travis Kelce!
On Christmas Day, the NFL star’s Kansas City Chiefs faced off the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, marking it the fifth consecutive NFL season where games are played on the holiday.
However, even after concluding her thrilling Eras Tour earlier in December, the 35-year-old Eras Tour starlet did not make appearance at her boyfriend’s game.
Swift’s reason behind skipping Kelce’s game is revealed to be “security concerns.”
The popstar prefers not to attend the Chiefs’ tight-end’s games held outside of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium due to security concerns, and has been more alert after the recent Vienna terrorist attack.
"She has worked with Arrowhead [Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.] so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance," told a source to Page Six.
However, the 14-time Grammy winner did not fail showing support and giving nods to her beau as she liked Instagram post of Chiefs that celebrated Travis Kelce’s record-breaking achievement.
“If you ever can’t find Travis, chances are he’s in the end zone. Congrats, @killatrav!” read the post caption.
The Chiefs’ tight-end made a record for most receiving touchdowns in Chiefs history with a whopping 77.