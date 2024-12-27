Jennifer Love Hewitt gains recognition through her most iconic roles

Jennifer Love Hewitt has made a name for herself in Hollywood by playing iconic roles.
Her breakout role in 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer gain recognition in no time, she again reprise her role in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.
Recently, Jennifer reflected on fans reaction to her ageing during a chat with Fox News.
"For me, it's not personally hard. I feel like fans pick… this age that they love that they think represents you, and you're never supposed to grow beyond that," she noted.
The Heartbreakers star, who is in her 40s now, added, "For me… it was like me and my 20s … people seem to have a really hard time accepting that … I don't look that way anymore.”
After her stellar career start, Jennifer starred alongside the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Now coming to TV shows, the talented actress starred in Last Summer and Can't Hardly Wait.
