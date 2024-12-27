Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible' to next level with upcoming films in development

The Mission: Impossible franchise is set to soar to new heights as Tom Cruise officially begins work on the next two installments of the iconic action series.
As per the new reports, the Top Gun star might be on the hunt to find the perfect fit to play younger Ethan Hunt in the epic action franchise.
The insider told The Sun, “The scenes will show Ethan in his early life and explore the things that happened to him before he went on to start working as a spy.”
They added, “It is something they've not done before with Mission: Impossible and so Tom thinks it could be a really interesting tangent for fans.”
The source went on to say, “They're going to start looking for a young star to take on the role and they will appear a bit in the next film and then more in the ninth.”
According to the tipster, the source revealed that the team “are seeking a youngster who is completely fresh on the scene and will cause a real stir.”
The television source went on to say that the actor must "get the right person" for the part, adding that the opportunity is "undoubtedly huge."
To note, the update came after months of delays, the much anticipated movie finally revealed its title earlier in November with the release of the first trailer for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.