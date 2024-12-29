Dora Moono Nyambe, TikTok humanitarian, dies at 32

Dora Moono Nyambe, a TikTok influencer and humanitarian, who dedicated her life to helping hundreds of children in Zambia, has suddenly passed away at the age of 32 on Wednesday, December 25.
The news of Nyambe's sad demise was announced through her TikTok and Instagram accounts.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden departure of our beloved Dora," the message read.
It further added, "She will be remembered as a loved mother, heroine, eace philanthropist and an extraordinary woman."
A cause of death for Nyambe has not been revealed.
On December 16, Nyambe shared on social media that she suffered a leg injury.
However, it’s is unclear if that has any relation to her death.
Nyambe, who founded the nonprofit Footprints of Hope in 2019, built a school in Zambia.
She had shared her journey on social media, where she inspired 4.2 million followers on her TikTok account and 110K followers on Instagram.
In her final TikTok video, posted days before her death, Dora Moono Nyambe reflected on her life.
"When I started to adopt, people said I couldn't do it because of my age and being unmarried," she penned showing glimpses of her supporting hundreds of kids throughout the years.