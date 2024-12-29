Entertainment

Dora Moono Nyambe, TikTok humanitarian, dies at 32

Dora Moono Nyambe, who bulit a school in Zambia, was the founder of nonprofit Footprints of Hope

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Dora Moono Nyambe, TikTok humanitarian, dies at 32
Dora Moono Nyambe, TikTok humanitarian, dies at 32

Dora Moono Nyambe, a TikTok influencer and humanitarian, who dedicated her life to helping hundreds of children in Zambia, has suddenly passed away at the age of 32 on Wednesday, December 25.

The news of Nyambe's sad demise was announced through her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden departure of our beloved Dora," the message read. 

It further added, "She will be remembered as a loved mother, heroine, eace philanthropist and an extraordinary woman."

A cause of death for Nyambe has not been revealed.

On December 16, Nyambe shared on social media that she suffered a leg injury. 

However, it’s is unclear if that has any relation to her death.

Nyambe, who founded the nonprofit Footprints of Hope in 2019, built a school in Zambia.

She had shared her journey on social media, where she inspired 4.2 million followers on her TikTok account and 110K followers on Instagram.

In her final TikTok video, posted days before her death, Dora Moono Nyambe reflected on her life. 

"When I started to adopt, people said I couldn't do it because of my age and being unmarried," she penned showing glimpses of her supporting hundreds of kids throughout the years. 

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Biden regrets withdrawing from reelection bid, report

Biden regrets withdrawing from reelection bid, report
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas

King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98

Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning recreates viral Wicked 'holding space' meme
Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning recreates viral Wicked 'holding space' meme
Emma Watson enjoys frosty vibes during snowy trip with pals
Emma Watson enjoys frosty vibes during snowy trip with pals
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot, more deets about film
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot, more deets about film
Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night
Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night
‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors
‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024