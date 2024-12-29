Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning recreates viral Wicked 'holding space' meme

Ariana Grande reacts to Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning's hilarious 'Holding space' meme reenactment

  December 29, 2024


Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning is taking the viral "holding space" meme to next level!

The two actors, who are busy promoting their newly released biopic A Complete Unknown, have once again made headline, but this time for recreating the viral Wicked meme during an interview with reporter Tracy E. Gilchrist.

“First, I just want to let you know that I am holding space for you,” Gilchrist told the A Complete Unknown actors, who said they were starstruck to the reporter.

Gilchrist replied, “Well, likewise,” as Chalamet and Fanning reenacted the finger-holding moment.

The hilarious clip has since made round on social media, with even Ariana Grande herself calling Gilchrist a "queen" on Instagram.

For those unaware, the meme originated from a press junket for the Wicked movie, where Gilchrist told stars Cynthia Erivo and Grande that she was "holding space" for the lyrics of the song Defying Gravity.

Then Grande held onto Erivo's finger in support, sparking a hilarious and relatable moment that quickly went viral.

A Complete Unknown was released on December 25, 2024.

