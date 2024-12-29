Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98

Entertainment

  • December 29, 2024
Charles Dolan is no more!

The family of the Home Box Office Inc. (HBO) and Cablevision founder, while speaking to Newsday, revealed that the businessman had passed away at the age of 98.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision," they noted.

A spokesperson, during a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, stated that Dolan’s cause of death was a natural one and he passed away “peacefully” among the presence of his loved ones.

He continued, “Remembered as both a trailblazer in the television industry and a devoted family man, his legacy will live on.”

Dolan was also the founder of many other media companies and also the founder and chairman of emeritus of The Lustgarten Foundation in Uniondale, New York, which conducts pancreatic cancer research, mentioned Fox Business.

The businessman also contributed his part in the progress of the United States by launching historic first 24-hour cable channel for local news in the New York City named News 12.

Notably, Charles Dolan is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, while his wife, Helen Ann Dolan, died last year.

