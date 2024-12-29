Kajol writes hilarious wish for Twinkle Khanna’s 59th birthday

No one can beat Kajol in humorous yet witty statements!
On Sunday, December 29, the gorgeous Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna rang in her 59th birthday which was met with several heartfelt wishes from numerous fellow celebrities.
However, the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress’s wish was the one that caught attention.
Kajol, who is famous for her presence of mind and witty statements and replies, had a hilarious yet unique way of wishing the Baadshah actress.
Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Do Patti actress shared a beautiful snap of Twinkle Khanna and penned, “Keep twinkling @twinklerkhanna.”
She humorously continued, “I bet u haven’t heard that joke before (laugh and hug emojis). #HappyBirthday.”
Replying to the story, Twinkle penned, “Thank you @kajol.”
Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, also shared a funny video to mark his beloved wife’s birthday.
“Happy Birthday, Tina. You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it),” he wrote.
Continuing further, Akshay penned, “how to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na.”
In the video, the Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai actress was filmed in a green trousers and black shirt as he hilariously danced to a Punjabi song.