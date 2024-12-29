Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release

Entertainment

Lily-Rose Depp’s gothic horror film, ‘Nosferatu,’ released earlier this week on Christmas Day

  by Web Desk
  December 29, 2024
Johnny Depp’s little girl Lily-Rose Depp is candidly opening up about the downsides of fame in Hollywood!

In a conversation with Entertainment Network on Sunday, December 29, the 25-year-old French-American actress talked about the dark side of fame and stated that she wants to maintain privacy in her life.

While speaking, the actress, acknowledging how every job has its own “set of circumstances,” revealed that there is a downside of acting too, which is fame that comes with it.

“People are interested in things that they shouldn't necessarily be interested in,” stated Lily, adding, “And the job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it and make the audience believe you are this character.”

She continued, “In order to do that, it's important to protect a sense of anonymity - they're not supposed to get to know ‘you’ that well, because you want them to believe you as other characters.”

In Nosferatu, Lily-Rose plays the character of Ellen Hutter, a German woman of a pure and angelic nature.

The storyline of the recently release gothic horror movie reads, “A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

Nosferatu starring Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson was released on December 25, 2024.

