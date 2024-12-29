Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after partying with 'Yellowstone' costar

The ‘Unstoppable’ actress Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted enjoying drinks with costar Kevin Costner

  December 29, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is stepping out for the first time after enjoying a party with Kevin Costner!

Just two days after being spotted with her Yellowstone costar Costner at a bar in Aspen, Colorado, the 55-year-old Atlas actress made yet another appearance, exuding nothing but glam.

JLo, who is spending a joyful getaway with friends and family in the tony Colorado ski town, looked drop-dead gorgeous in the photographs shared by the Daily Mail.

For the outing, the actress wore a stunning oversized fluffy white coat layered over a snow-white shirt, along with a pair of black pants and brown shoes.

To complete her heart-pounding look, Jennifer Lopez wore a patterned beanie and had some makeup on as she enjoyed the frosting weather.

The Marry Me actress and her pals were also captured going up the mountain in a vehicle which appeared to be like a tractor.

P.C. The Daily Mail, BACKGRID
Notably, Jennifer’s sister Lynda Lopez and niece Lucie have been her guests for the holidays. The trio is also joined by Jen’s 16-year-old daughter Emme.

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that JLo’s estranged husband Ben Affleck, with whom she has filed for divorce, bought a Christmas present for her. The former couple supposedly exchanged gifts for the holiday season.

