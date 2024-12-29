Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after partying with ‘Yellowstone’ costar

Jennifer Lopez is stepping out for the first time after enjoying a party with Kevin Costner!
Just two days after being spotted with her Yellowstone costar Costner at a bar in Aspen, Colorado, the 55-year-old Atlas actress made yet another appearance, exuding nothing but glam.
JLo, who is spending a joyful getaway with friends and family in the tony Colorado ski town, looked drop-dead gorgeous in the photographs shared by the Daily Mail.
For the outing, the actress wore a stunning oversized fluffy white coat layered over a snow-white shirt, along with a pair of black pants and brown shoes.
To complete her heart-pounding look, Jennifer Lopez wore a patterned beanie and had some makeup on as she enjoyed the frosting weather.
The Marry Me actress and her pals were also captured going up the mountain in a vehicle which appeared to be like a tractor.
Notably, Jennifer’s sister Lynda Lopez and niece Lucie have been her guests for the holidays. The trio is also joined by Jen’s 16-year-old daughter Emme.
Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that JLo’s estranged husband Ben Affleck, with whom she has filed for divorce, bought a Christmas present for her. The former couple supposedly exchanged gifts for the holiday season.