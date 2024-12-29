Entertainment

Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper

  • December 29, 2024
Andy Cohen is getting candid on working together with Anderson Cooper!

Prior to SiriusXM's 10th Annual Radio Andy Holiday Hangout, the 56-year-old American TV show host Cohen had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE in which he revealed “the most annoying” part of working with his longtime pal and colleague Cooper.

Revealing that annoying part, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, who has been co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper for years, stated, “Well, [it’s] that I have to be the straight guy.”

He continued, “Literally, he's in a puddle of giggles for the last 90 minutes of the broadcast, and I'm the one that's hitting all the commercial breaks.”

“I kind of turn into Mr. CNN for the last 90 minutes, and he turns into Mr. Bravo. It's a very funny role reversal,” Andy Cohen added.

The iconic duo has been working together on New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper since 2017 when Cohen replaced Kathy Griffin in the show.

CNN’s this New Year’s Eve Live will mark the 8th consecutive year that Cohen and Cooper will be working together.

