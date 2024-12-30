Entertainment

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism

Park Sung-hoon plays a transgender former special forces soldier in the second season of 'Squid Game'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Park Sung-hoon has broken silence on accidentally uploading a pornographic image parodying Squid Game to his Instagram Story.

On Monday, the Squid Game actor shared a cover image of a Japanese adult video that resembled a parody of the hit Netflix series.

However, Park quickly deleted the post, it was seen by many of his followers, sparking online criticism.

Soon after the incident, Park's agency, BH Entertainment, released a statement on his behalf.

“Actor Park accidentally posted the image, which he received in a direct message, by mistakenly pressing the wrong button. The actor himself was also very shocked [at what happened],” the noted.

The statement further added, “He is deeply sorry for making such a mistake in these circumstances and promises to be especially careful to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Park Sung-hoon, who debuted in 2008, has appeared in various projects, including the drama Roots of the Throne, the horror film Gonjiam: Haunted Asylummand in the Netflix series The Glory.

He recently appeared in the second season of Squid Game, playing a transgender former special forces soldier.

