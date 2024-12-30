Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez rings in dad’s birthday with special video message

The 'Marry Me' starlet, Jennifer Lopez, shared an emotional statement on her dad, David Lopez's birthday

Jennifer Lopez has the best cheerleader in the world, her dad!

To ring in her father, David Lopez’s birthday, the actress shared a touching video that featured some snaps and clips of the Marry Me starlet with her dad and they a special statement in which she opened up about him.

With a text “Happy Birthday Daddy” penned on the video, the clip kicked off with a quick transition that first featured some snaps sliding in the frame and then a slew of short clips.

The sweet video then transitioned into a past interview of the actress in which she talked about her dad.

In the clip, the interviewer asked JLo is she is aware of the fact that her dad is “super duper proud of her?”

The Atlas actress proudly replied, “Yeah!”

Making an emotional statement, she continued, I feel like he's always been proud since I was like running track when I was 9 or 10 years old. You know, he was like, my daughter runs track. It just didn't matter to him. He was just proud of me.”

The actress continued to tell how her dad still, at this age, just stays curious and worried about what his little girl is going through.

“He said to me one time, he goes, I just want you to know all the people in the world, there's one person who just loves you and doesn't want anything from you. Just you have that in your life and it was just like wow,” shared Lopez.

On the personal front, Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted partying with the Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner amid divorce proceedings with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

