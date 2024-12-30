Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death

Entertainment

Five people have been charged in connection with the death of One Direction singer Liam Payne in Argentina

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Five people have been charged in connection with the death of One Direction star Liam Payne in Argentina, who tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October.

The hotel's manager, Gilda Martin, its receptionist, Esteban Grassi, as well as Payne's close pal Roger Nores have been charged with manslaughter, as per Argentina's prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, Ezequiel Pereyra, who also worked at the hotel and Braian Paiz, a waiter, have been charged with supplying drugs.

According to the prosecutor's office, Judge Laura Bruniard already took the decision to proceed to the next stage on Friday.

Moreover, WhatsApp messages between Payne and Paiz, who he met on a night out with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, allegedly reveal that he was sold cocaine twice in his last days. 

However, Paiz's lawyer, Fernando Madeo, has denied the drug dealing charges, claiming that Paiz is a One Direction fan and he only took drugs with Payne but never sold him any.

“My client had drugs for personal use, they got together once and got high together. When he went to the hotel where Liam was, he already had drugs. He wasn't the dealer,” Mr Madeo said.

Braian Paiz lawyer confirmed his client met Liam Payne at the restaurant in the upmarket Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Puerto Madero where Braian was working at the time. 

