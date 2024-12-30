Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments

Morgan Wallen’s former flame Kristin Cavallari is spilling the tea on their intimate life!
During her recent appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 37-year-old American TV personality and fashion designer got candid about her relationship with the Last Night singer, whom she dated for just a few months.
Spilling on their intimate moments, the designer revealed that after having an outing along with her kids and Wallen, the duo booked a private room in a restaurant during the evening.
Sharing that she just wanted someone to have an intimate relationship with her in Nashville, Cavallari laughingly revealed, “He's a great f--- buddy ... He was good in bed.”
The Laguna Beach alum also praised Morgan Wallen and stated, “Morgan’s a good guy. He has a big heart, he really does.”
However, she went to reveal that the singer “has been with every woman on the planet – as he should.”
Talking about her first date with the Cowgirls singer, she recalled, “He was like, ‘I’ll pick you up, I’ll pick the place’ [and] just f—ing handled business. He picked me up. He met my kids, my kids were so excited. It was so cute. He got us a private room.”
To note, Kristin Cavallari and Morgan Wallen dated briefly for a few months before parting their ways in 2023.