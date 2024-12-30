World

Ukraine, Russia free hundreds of prisoners in major swap amid rising tensions

Only 10 exchanges of prisoners had taken place between Russia and Ukraine this year

  December 30, 2024
Russia and Ukraine swapped a large number of prisoners of war on Monday, December 30.

As per BBC, this latest prisoner exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates.

Russia has announced that it traded 150 Ukrainian soldiers in captivity for 150 Russian soldiers who were being held by Ukraine.

As per the outlet, the Russian soldiers who were released are now in Belarus, a country that supports Russia.

They are receiving medical help and are being allowed to get in touch with their families.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy mentioned that the people who were released included defenders from Azovstal and Mariupol, as well as those involved in securing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

"We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone," Zelensky said.

Zelenskiy also shared photos of some of the exchanged Ukrainian prisoners sitting on a couch, holding Ukrainian flags.

Before the recent prisoner exchange, only 10 exchanges of prisoners had taken place between Russia and Ukraine this year.

Russia has made notable progress in its military action this year, which has caused concerns that the number of Ukrainians being taken prisoner is increasing.

