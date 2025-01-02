King Charles to 'shock' Royal Family with major announcement

King Charles III is tipped to make some tough calls to protect his vision for the monarchy.
The 76-year-old monarch, who have been battling cancer since February, 2024, is predicted to shock Royal Family members with some tough decisions this year.
A renowned psychic Mystic Maggie has the lift the curtain on what 2025 has in store for Prince William and Prince Harry's beloved Pa.
Speaking to The Sun, Maggie revealed, "As a Scorpio, Charles faces the first half of 2025 spent deep in contemplation and the second half as a time of emotional upheaval and reluctant transformation."
She went on to explain, “Charles could also send shockwaves through the family with cost-cutting measures and proposals linked to how royal homes are occupied and used, including high-profile royal properties considered as settings, for historical drama, maybe even a reality show."
The psychic also claimed that Charles might also severe ties with some “blood relatives.”
This update comes shortly after Meghan Markle made her Instagram debut after 5 years of leaving the UK with Prince Harry in 2020.