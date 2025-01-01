US to examine black box from South Korean deadly plane crash

World

  January 01, 2025
Jeju Air passenger aircraft’s black box will be sent to the US for analysis.

According to CNN, Seoul’s transport ministry on Wednesday, January 2025, announced that the damaged flight recorder will be transported to the United States for examination as the investigation of the South Korean deadly plane crash deepens.

The recorder that will be sent to the US is one of the two “black boxes” that were retrieved from Boeing 737-800 after its crash landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday, December 29, 2024, killing 179 out of 181 on board.

It was the deadliest aviation accident that South Korea has witnessed in the past three decades.

Moreover, Seoul’s deputy minister of civil aviation, Joo Jong-wan, told reporters that the black box was damaged in the crash and South Korea does not have resources to extract data from the damaged recorder; that is why they are sending it to the US.

South Korea’s acting president, Choi Sang-mok, said, “The cause of the accident will be revealed by comprehensively analysing and reviewing detailed investigations of the aircraft, fuselage, and black box.”

Furthermore, once the black box is transferred to America, the US National Transportation Safety Board will begin its analysis along with the South Korean investigators. However, it is not yet clear how long it will take to extract data from the damaged device.

