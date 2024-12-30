Sports

Tiger Woods' fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday

Self-proclaimed 'greatest golfer of all time' is celebrating his 49tyh birthday on December 30, 2024

American professional golfer, Tiger Woods’ fans have made a special request to the PGA Tour on his big day.

According to The Mirror, golf fans requested the PGA Tour to allow Woods to compete in the tournaments and to prolong his career.

Taking to X, a golf fan wrote, “he guy is a legend to the sport, completely changed the game and nobody will truly understand how much he grew the game before “growing the game” became a phrase for golf. Let the man have a cart, it would help him big time, too. We need him on Sunday fighting for the lead one last time."

Another one tweeted, “I’d let him have a golf buggy now. Tiger has always pushed the boundaries in golf. Let him be the first & others will follow."

“I think Tiger will play the senior tour. He’ll be able to get in a cart, and he’ll absolutely kill everybody. “He’s a talented guy, a great worker, got a great work ethic. Loves to play golf. I know he’s concentrating on his son Charlie a lot right now, rightfully so. I think the father-son relationship is terrific, and I’m happy for Tiger with that,” third one penned. 

