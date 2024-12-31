Royal

King Charles announces new titles ahead of Princess Anne’s key appearance

King Charles III takes surprising decision after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson left royal lodge

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024


King Charles has announced new titles after making first public appearance at church with Princess Anne in nearly a year.

On Monday, the British monarch’s New Year Honours list has been revealed ahead of The Princess Royal’s key appearance at The Oxford Farming Conference.

Zara Tindall’s mother will attend the important Conference at the Examination Schools, High Street, Oxford, on January 9, 2025.

Moreover, many celebrities and athletes have made it to the list of his majesty’s honors.

The Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire, 60, and three-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, 39, were among the renowned recipients.

Almost 1,200 people from across the UK received honours, however, the famous football icon David Beckham could not make it to the list even though he is on good terms with the royal family.

A royal butler Paul Burrell previously told The Express that David might expect a new title soon, "He's obviously been fast tracked for a knighthood, but not just yet and they're keeping him just dangling for a while.”

Paul added, "I think he is an excellent ambassador, not only for charitable foundations, but for our country. I think he's shown his worth, and I'm expecting it. Of course it's going to happen. The question is, when."

Notably, Charles’ new title came after Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew leave Royal Lodge last week.

King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025

King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025
Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?
Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss

Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss
Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case

Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case
King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025
King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sudden plans to 'save marriage'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sudden plans to 'save marriage'
Princess Kate's milestone event might overshadow by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate's milestone event might overshadow by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew ruins King Charles’ holiday celebrations with major mystery
Prince Andrew ruins King Charles’ holiday celebrations with major mystery
Prince William, Kate stop George, Charlotte, Louis from receiving certain public gifts?
Prince William, Kate stop George, Charlotte, Louis from receiving certain public gifts?
Here's what inside Sophie, Prince Edward's jaw-dropping £30m mansion
Here's what inside Sophie, Prince Edward's jaw-dropping £30m mansion
Sarah Ferguson, daughters Beatrice, Eugenie to join 'Strictly Come Dancing'?
Sarah Ferguson, daughters Beatrice, Eugenie to join 'Strictly Come Dancing'?
Prince William, Kate Middleton prepare kids for monarchy?
Prince William, Kate Middleton prepare kids for monarchy?
King Abdullah, Queen Rania of Jordan share sweet wish ahead of New Year 2025
King Abdullah, Queen Rania of Jordan share sweet wish ahead of New Year 2025
King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation
King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation
King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news
King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive heartfelt ‘support’ from Princess Anne
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive heartfelt ‘support’ from Princess Anne