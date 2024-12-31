King Charles announces new titles ahead of Princess Anne’s key appearance

King Charles has announced new titles after making first public appearance at church with Princess Anne in nearly a year.
On Monday, the British monarch’s New Year Honours list has been revealed ahead of The Princess Royal’s key appearance at The Oxford Farming Conference.
Zara Tindall’s mother will attend the important Conference at the Examination Schools, High Street, Oxford, on January 9, 2025.
Moreover, many celebrities and athletes have made it to the list of his majesty’s honors.
The Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire, 60, and three-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, 39, were among the renowned recipients.
Almost 1,200 people from across the UK received honours, however, the famous football icon David Beckham could not make it to the list even though he is on good terms with the royal family.
A royal butler Paul Burrell previously told The Express that David might expect a new title soon, "He's obviously been fast tracked for a knighthood, but not just yet and they're keeping him just dangling for a while.”
Paul added, "I think he is an excellent ambassador, not only for charitable foundations, but for our country. I think he's shown his worth, and I'm expecting it. Of course it's going to happen. The question is, when."
Notably, Charles’ new title came after Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew leave Royal Lodge last week.