Kourtney Kardashian drops rare family photos from 'night before Christmas'

Kourtney Kardashian delighted fans by sharing rare photos of her blended family.
The 45-year-old socialite took to her Instagram handle to post never-before-seen family pictures featuring her husband, Travis Barker and kids.
Kourtney's post began with an adorable image of her partner and her children posing together.
The Kardashians actress' three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Scott Disick, were seen standing alongside her stepchildren, London and Atiana.
In another viral snapshot, the reality TV star's youngest son, Rocky Thirteen was seen holding by his father.
The businesswoman also released a sweet picture alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Kim Kardashian.
The mother-of-three penned a heartfelt caption for her post, "Twas the night before Christmas," by adding a red heart emoji.
As Kourtney's post gained popularity on social media, several fans began filling the comments section with the excitement and praise.
One admirer commented, "This fit is going on my 2025 vision board."
"I LOVEEEE your look and I love Ps haircut," another fan chimed in.
For the unversed, Kourtney exchanged the martial vows with Travis in 2022.
The couple shares a son named Rocky Thirteen, whom they welcome on November 1, 2023.