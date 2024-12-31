Trending

Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father on his 4th death anniversary

Minal Khan and Aiman Khan's father passed away on December 31, 2020 after struggling with health issues

  by Web Desk
  December 31, 2024
Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are remembering their late father on his 4th death anniversary!

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Minal posted a collage of and adorable of the sister with their beloved late father.

In the photo, the daughters-father trio could be seen beaming with joy as he put one hand on Aiman's shoulder while another on Minal's.

"25/1973 - 31/2020 Almost half a decade without you miss you every second baba," she penned along the post.



Aiman reshared her twin sister's post on her Instagram stories along with an emotional note.

"Life is so unfair. I wish I could hug you again. My Handsome," she wrote.

Upon his death, the Baandi actress confirmed the news of his sad demise on social media.

"My beloved father Mubeen Khan has passed away. He was a strong man. Remember him in your prayers," she penned at the time.

She also shared a throwback photo with dad from her wedding and wrote, “You will live forever in my heart! I loved you and I love you.”

Minal Khan and Aiman Khan's beloved father passed away on December 31, 2020 after struggling with major health issues.

