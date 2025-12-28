'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films

The spy-thriller Dhurandhar continues to break records at the box office on day 24.
The Aditya Dhar’s film has not only maintained strong earning but has also surpassed the lifetime collections of several major films.
By Sunday morning, it had already earned around $334,000, bringing its total collection to an impressive $7.45 million, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD. The numbers are expected to rise further by the end of the day.
Dhurandhar outperformed all major spy films and even surpassed Gadar 2 in ticket sales.
This film is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.
In the movie, Singh plays an Indian spy, while Madhavan potrays Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait.
Following the success of the first film, the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is set to release worldwide in theaters on March 19, 2026.
Unlike the original, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will have a simultaneous release in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam due to high demand.