Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trending

'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films

The Aditya Dhar’s film 'Dhurandhar' surpassed the lifetime collections of several major Bollywood films

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Dhurandhar box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films
'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films

The spy-thriller Dhurandhar continues to break records at the box office on day 24.

The Aditya Dhar’s film has not only maintained strong earning but has also surpassed the lifetime collections of several major films.

By Sunday morning, it had already earned around $334,000, bringing its total collection to an impressive $7.45 million, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD. The numbers are expected to rise further by the end of the day.

Dhurandhar outperformed all major spy films and even surpassed Gadar 2 in ticket sales.

This film is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

In the movie, Singh plays an Indian spy, while Madhavan potrays Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait.

Following the success of the first film, the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is set to release worldwide in theaters on March 19, 2026.

Unlike the original, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will have a simultaneous release in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam due to high demand.

Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident

Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident
Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2
Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’

Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’
'Border 2' star Ahan Shetty receives birthday warmth from big sis Athiya

'Border 2' star Ahan Shetty receives birthday warmth from big sis Athiya

Karan Johar gets emotional as he reflects working with Amitabh Bachchan

Karan Johar gets emotional as he reflects working with Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’?

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’?

AP Dhillon breaks silence after kissing Tara Sutaria at Mumbai concert

AP Dhillon breaks silence after kissing Tara Sutaria at Mumbai concert
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui
Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' delayed as Salman Khan drops teaser of 'Battle of Galwan'

Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' delayed as Salman Khan drops teaser of 'Battle of Galwan'
Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday

Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday
Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row

Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row

Popular News

Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation

Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation
27 minutes ago
Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident

Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident
40 minutes ago
Prince William eyes new trip after taking crucial move against Harry, Meghan

Prince William eyes new trip after taking crucial move against Harry, Meghan
2 hours ago