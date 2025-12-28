Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul got married in January 2023, and welcomed their baby girl in March 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty delighted fans by sharing the first glimpse of her daughter Evaarah enjoying some quality time with her father, KL Rahul.

On December 27, the 33-year-old shared a carousel of images on Instagram from her holiday celebrations with her family.

In second image, Rahul was seen gently holding his baby in arms as she rests her feet on his chest. Ecaarah was seen in a red-and-white beautiful outfit, looking adorable while Rahul wore a casual gre co-ord set.

Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul

However, the couple chose to keep their daughter’s face hidden.

Apart from the image capturing a sweet father-daughter photo, the Mubarakan star’s post included glimpses from her holiday celebrations, featuring selfies, a decorated Christmas tree, and a church visit.


The post marked Evaarah’s first Christmas, with Athiya writing, “The last of 2025.”

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and close pals quickly flooded the comments, showering love and expressing joy at finally receiving a glimpse of the couple’s baby.

One fan wrote, “Aww Evaarah's first Christmas.”

Another fan commented, “2nd slide is loveee waited soo long for this.”

For those unaware, Athiya and Rahul got married in January 2023, and welcomed their baby girl in March 2025.

