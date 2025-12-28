Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’

Hollywood star Terry Crews has lauded Shah Rukh Khan as a global entertainment powerhouse.
According to First Post, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star compared the Bollywood icon’s influence to that of Hollywood’s Tom Cruise and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
In his comments, Crews praised Shah Rukh’s ability to captivate audiences across cultures and continents.
Terry told ETimes, “I would love to dance, just like the stars in Bollywood. I want to mention how Shah Rukh Khan has become this super international star. I haven’t met him yet, but I’m looking forward to that. To me, he is a true example of Tom Cruise-level Indian talent that has taken over the world. His brand and his name are like those of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s enormous."
Over the past decade, the 59-year-old actor has increasingly appeared on international platforms, award stages, and global brand campaigns, solidifying his reputation not just as a Bollywood superstar but as a global cultural figure.
““Everybody around the globe wants what India has simply because it really satisfies a need in so many ways. I’m a big fan of music and dance. In fact, I am a dancer first. When you look at the culture and the way they’ve incorporated big musical performances into the movies, you don’t get that in America,” Terry added.
Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate Crews’ remarks, with hashtags such as #KingKhanGlobal and #SRKWorldTaking trending across platforms.