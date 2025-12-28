'Border 2' star Ahan Shetty receives birthday warmth from big sis Athiya  

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Ahan Shetty's new film, 'Border 2' is slated to be released in theatres in January next year.

  • By Fatima Hassan
Border 2 leading star, Ahan Shetty, turns 30! 

The only son of Indian superstar Sunil Shetty received birthday love with a touching statement by his elder sister, a popular actress, on Sunday, December 28. 

Taking to her Instagram, the Hero starlet began her sweet birthday wish by telling Ahan, "Happy birthday."

She continued expressing her joy as she celebrated, "the best boy in the world."

"Love you. May the sun shine brightest on you this year," the renowned Indian cricketer, KL Rahul’s life partner, concluded her message.

Athiya also released an adorable childhood photo of herself, holding little Ahan in her lap.

She also included a few portraits from her lavish wedding, which took place in 2023, alongside her brother.

As Athiya’s birthday homage gained popularity on social media, Ahan couldn't resist sending love to his sister, stating, "Love you."

On the professional front, Ahan Shetty is currently promoting his upcoming film, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Mona Singh.

In the new epic-action-war movie, the rising star plays a challenging role as Navy officer, Lt. Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, alongside Anya Singh as his wife.

For those unaware, Border 2 is set to be released in theatres on January 2, 2026. 

