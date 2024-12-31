Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui share gorgeous reception snaps

Sheheryar Munawar is sharing bewitching photos from his reception with Maheen Siddiqui!
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 31, the 36-year-old Radd actor shared a carousel of mesmerizing photos from his reception along with a heartwarming gratitude note for the loved ones.
“Reception,” penned the actor alongside the snaps.
The slew of photos kicked off with the bride and groom dressed in their designer wedding outfits.
While Sheheryar wore an intricately patterned coat layered over white shirt with a black bow paired with black pants, Maheen slipped into a red-and-gold heavily embellished ensemble.
Accessorizing her bridal look, the Dobara actress wore heavy jewelry and beautiful glam makeup.
“Thank you all for being part of our wedding celebrations. Feeling a lot of gratitude for our friends and family, Who made it special for us,” the Kuch Ankahi actor wrote in his gratitude note.
Next in the carousel was a full-length portrait of the newlyweds in a mesmerizing vintage background.
As the slides continued, it showcased the lovebirds in several different poses from their wedding photoshoot.
“U GUYS MASHALLAH LOOKING SO GORGEOUS TOGETHER,” gushed a fan.
Another wrote, “Omg MashAllah MashAllah just look at them.”
“Mashallah sooo stunning. Lots of love your way stay blessed,” a third wished.
Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui’s star-studded wedding saw the attendance of many A-listers including Mahira Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Adeel Hussain.