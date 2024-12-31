Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is reflecting on her thrilling 2024 adventures!
The 29-year-old Kedarnath actress turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, December 31, and shared an exciting video montage where she compiled all her thrilling and adventurous moments from 2024 as she bid farewell to the year.
Alongside the video, Khan also penned a long caption in which the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress reflected on the whole year and also expressed anticipation for the upcoming thrilling ventures.
“Thank you 2024,” the actress wrote as she kicked off the caption.
She continued, “For all the sunrises, sunsets, movies, masti, full moons rises, starry skies, pools, treks, friends, memories, saag, coffees, flights, workouts, mommy’s laughter.”
“Iggy’s joy, doston ka Sahara, Kedarnath ki yatra, Rajdhani ke chakkar, Jaisalmer ka sand, cruise ke waters, behti hui Ganga, Ma ka UK, mera Uttarakhand aur itni sukh, shaanti,” the Simmba actress further recalled.
As the actress expressed anticipation for the new year 2025, she added to the caption, “2025 can’t wait to cherish all the moments of bliss I eagerly await while currently cherishing and reminiscing the moments that create this year.”
The video focused on the heartfelt memories that Sara made throughout the year.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in two movies in 2025, Metro… In Dino, and Sky Force.