Ibrahim Ali Khan sends fans into a frenzy with mysterious movie tease

Ibrahim Ali Khan has given his fans a big clue to talk about!
While sending warm birthday wishes to Gajraj Rao, the actor dropped subtle hints about his next untitled film, leaving everyone buzzing with curiosity.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Ibrahim, who previously worked in the films Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen shared a photo with Gajraj with a caption, noting, “Happy birthday sir @gajrajrao what an actor man… cannot wait to share the big screen with you. See you at the movies."
Ibrahim is gearing up for his next movie, Diler, opposite South Indian actress Sreeleela which is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.
Unlike his earlier films, which were released online, Diler will be his first movie to release in theatres.
Saif Ali Khan's son made his acting debut in Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor, which was produced by Karan Johar and released on Netflix on March 7, 2025.
He then starred in Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani with co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, released on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025.
However, his both films failed to achieve the kind of success his superstar father enjoys while his debut movie was badly reviewed and criticised.