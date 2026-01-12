Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Aiman Khan turns heads with effortless style at dinner outing

Aiman Khan was a sight to behold in new pictures from her intimate dinner gathering along with her family.

On January 8, 2026, the Ghar Titli Ka Par actress shared a carousel of images on Instagram, nailing her look in a dress that perfectly accentuated her figure.

The carousel opened with an adorable selfie, where Aiman was passing a cute smile, followed by a set of images with her sister Minal Khan, brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and husband Muneeb Butt.

Aiman captioned the post, “Soft lights, warm food, peaceful night.”


She opted to go plane and simple, wearing no accessories to complement her outfit of the night.

Meanwhile, Minal Khan kept her look minimal, wearing a casual button-down shirt paired with baggy denim jeans and gold bracelets to complete the outfit.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends rushed to the comments to shower love for their favourite actress.

A fan wrote, “My Cutie's MASHAALLAH MASHAALLAH.”

Another fan commented, “So Cute and So beautiful.”

A third user wrote, “mashAllah mashAllah mashAllah mashAllah mashAllah mashAllah mashAllah u looking so pretty.”

For those unaware, Aiman shares three daughters—Amal, Miral, and Naimal—with her husband, Muneeb Butt.

For the professional front, Aiman Khan is currently on a break from her acting career, as the Baandi star prefers giving some time to her daughters and family.

