Dark end to 2024: 7 Plane crashes in final week killed hundreds

2024 comes to a dark ending after a week full of turbulence and plane crashes that took hundreds of lives.
According to AA, the aviation industry alarming circumstances in the finals days of the 2024 as multiple minor to major plane incidents were witnessed in Kazakhstan, South Korea, Canada, Norway, Germany, and the UAE.
Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432
Crashed near Aktau, resulting in a significant loss of life.
Jeju Air Disaster
Occurred on the last day of 2024, with details still emerging.
Voepass Linhas Aéreas Flight 2283
An ATR 72 crashed during approach to São Paulo on August 9, killing all 62 passengers and crew on board.
Russian Ilyushin Il-76M Crash
On January 24, a Russian Ilyushin Il-76M crashed, resulting in 74 reported fatalities.
Swiftair Flight 5960
A Boeing 737-400(SF) crashed near Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 25, killing one crew member.