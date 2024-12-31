Uncategorized

Dark end to 2024: 7 Plane crashes in final week killed hundreds

Last week of December 2024 was marked as a week of one of the deadliest plane crashes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024
Last week of December 2024 was marked as a week of one of the deadliest plane crashes
Last week of December 2024 was marked as a week of one of the deadliest plane crashes 

2024 comes to a dark ending after a week full of turbulence and plane crashes that took hundreds of lives.

According to AA, the aviation industry alarming circumstances in the finals days of the 2024 as multiple minor to major plane incidents were witnessed in Kazakhstan, South Korea, Canada, Norway, Germany, and the UAE.

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432

Crashed near Aktau, resulting in a significant loss of life.

Jeju Air Disaster

Occurred on the last day of 2024, with details still emerging.

Voepass Linhas Aéreas Flight 2283

An ATR 72 crashed during approach to São Paulo on August 9, killing all 62 passengers and crew on board.

Russian Ilyushin Il-76M Crash

On January 24, a Russian Ilyushin Il-76M crashed, resulting in 74 reported fatalities.

Swiftair Flight 5960

A Boeing 737-400(SF) crashed near Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 25, killing one crew member.

Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry

Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry
DNA technology helps solve 43 years old murder case in Ohio

DNA technology helps solve 43 years old murder case in Ohio
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations
Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip

Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip
Norovirus: Here’s everything you need to know
Norovirus: Here’s everything you need to know
Sheheryar Munawar's intimate Qawali celebrations set internet ablaze
Sheheryar Munawar's intimate Qawali celebrations set internet ablaze
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set