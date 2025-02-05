Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls in new bombshell revelations

Victoria Beckham might be joining her BFFS in upcoming potential Spice Girls reunion.
The pop girl group, which was disband in 2000, will celebrate three decades of becoming the biggest selling girl-groups of all time next year.
Melanie C, 51, told Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1, "There has to be something befitting of 30 years since Wannabe. Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. We all feel like that, but we now are getting together because we know if we're going to do anything, we have to start planning things to get things right.”
She added, “We have to start making the plans right now and putting them into action. So fingers crossed. I think me and Mel B are probably going to be going in there all guns blazing. Come on! It's time!"
As per the reports, Victoria, who admitted that she she wouldn't be joining the band on stage for their 2019 stadium tour, might be open to discussion for the potential reunion.
Spice Girls had reunited in numerous occasions including the London Olympic Games in 2012 and in 2018 to tour across the UK.